A former area state representative and U.S. Congress candidate announced Monday that he'll take another shot at the seat that he sought unsuccessfully last year.
Craig Riedel of Defiance, who served three terms in Ohio's 82nd House District from 2017-2023, opened his official U.S. 9th District campaign Monday morning with a press release, touting his conservative and family-based principles.
"Strong families are the true foundation of society,” he stated. "Parents are the primary educators of their children, and they must have a say in their children's education in our schools, whether private or public. I oppose the so-called critical race theory (CRT), which falsely teaches children they are either racists or victims of racism. Education should focus on providing a solid academic foundation and preparing students for success. I am also a strong proponent of school choice, empowering parents to make the best educational decisions for their children."
During an interview Monday morning with The Crescent-News, Riedel added that "we're going to work incredibly hard to get around the district, meet people and develop relationships," he said. After voters "get to know me," he believes they will see that "I'm the one that represents them the best."
Today, the U.S. 9th District seat is held — as it has been for more than 40 years — by Democrat Marcy Kaptur of Toledo. But it's reconfigured boundaries is why Riedel had given the seat a shot last year, losing in the GOP primary.
With redistricting, the 9th's boundaries shifted from the Lake Erie shore and Toledo further south into more Republican-oriented counties such as Defiance and Fulton. Nevertheless, Kaptur comfortably defeated a Republican, J.R. Majewski of Port Clinton St., last November.
By then Riedel had been knocked out in the GOP primary in May 2022, finishing second to Majewski in a four-candidate race.
He's confident this time around will be different because he will have more time to campaign. Last year, he jumped in just four months before the Republican primary, and doesn't believe he had time to cement relationships to make his case for election effectively.
"I think once I have the chance to meet people and they have a chance to meet me I think they will like and appreciate the conservative values that I have," he told The Crescent-News. "... In my mind those conservative values I will take to Congress represent the vast majority of the people that live in northwest Ohio, including those that live in the 9th Congressional District and I have a track record to back it up."
But for Riedel to get there and oppose Kaptur in November 2024, he may have to win a Republican primary in March 2024. So far, one Republican has announced his candidacy for the race — former Walbridge Mayor Dan Wilczynski.
To win the Republican primary next March and run in the November election, Riedel would need adequate campaign financing, something Majewski appears to have struggled with last year.
"We are extremely confident that we will have the resources necessary to win the primary and go on and win the general as well," said Riedel.
He acknowledges that a general election campaign could become hotly contested and biting, but said he's prepared, noting last-minute ads that disparaged him just before the May 2022 primary.
"We know that politics can be a bloodsport," said Riedel, adding that he is willing to endure such situations as (his wife) "Danette and I are doing this because we feel led by the Lord and we believe in our hearts that we can help our country."
Riedel could have run last November for a fourth and final two-year term in the Ohio House, but he chose to seek the congressional seat instead. That position is now held by Republican Roy Klopfenstein of Paulding County.
