Riedel addresses students

Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance spoke to the Defiance High School government classes on Friday. Riedel’s district represents all of Defiance, Van Wert and Paulding counties and the northwest corner of Auglaize County in the Ohio House of Representatives. Riedel is currently in his second, two-year term, which expires at the end of 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.