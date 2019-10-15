Riedel addresses students
Jeff Long/C-N Photo

Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance spoke to the Defiance High School government classes on Friday. Riedel’s district represents all of Defiance, Van Wert and Paulding counties and the northwest corner of Auglaize County in the Ohio House of Representatives. Riedel is currently in his second, two-year term, which expires at the end of 2020.

