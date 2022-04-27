RIDGEVILLE CORNERS — The township volunteer fire department in this unincorporated Henry County community is proposing a new property tax this spring to purchase a new engine.
Voters in Ridgeville Township are deciding the 1.5-mill, 10-year bond issue for the vehicle's purchase. Results of the vote should be known on Election Day Tuesday.
If successful, the tax levy would bring in enough funds to pay for the engine over 10 years. The principal amount on the bond issue is $750,000, according to the township fire department's chief, Dan Benecke.
The truck would replace an engine that was put into service in 1993, he told The Cresent-News.
The National Fire Protection Association recommends replacing engines every 30 years, Benecke explained.
"We try to stick with the guidelines," he said. "The biggest thing is just the replacement of older equipment and staying current with safety features."
The old truck would be sold, perhaps on govdeals.com or at auction, Benecke indicated.
If the tax passes, it would increase the taxes of a property owner with a $100,000 home by about $52.50 annually for 10 years. The increases for a $150,000 property and $200,000 property would be approximately $78.75 annually and $105 annually for 10 years.
However, after 10 years and he bond issue is paid the 1.5-mill tax would drop off.
Ridgeville Township Fire Department is staffed by volunteers and covers the township with mutual aid provided to other jurisdictions, such as Archbold and Napoleon. Those communities also reciprocate with mutual aid to Ridgeville Township, according to Benecke.
The township also operates an EMS service.
Benecke said his department handles approximately 200 fire and EMS calls each year, which has gone up from about 100 when he joined in 1997.
