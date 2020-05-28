HAMLER — A motorcycle crash Thursday evening just east of here on Ohio 18 has seriously injured the rider.
The Henry County Sheriff's Office dispatched the Hamler Fire Department to the scene near Patrick Henry High School at 6:04 p.m. Thursday.
An air ambulance was summoned to the scene with a landing zone set up at the school, according to radio communications through the sheriff's office.
The rider reportedly sustained a facial injury after losing control of his motorcycle on the north side of Ohio 18, just west of County Road 7 and Patrick Henry School. The rider was ejected from the bike, which came to rest on Ohio 18.
The crash temporarily closed Ohio 18 near County Road 7 as deputies processed the scene.
