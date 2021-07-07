Defiance County's board of elections has a new deputy director.
Rosanne Rickabaugh of Defiance will take the position recently vacated by Kim Smith. Smith left on June 18 to take a job with the federal elections commission.
Rickabaugh was chosen by the Defiance County Democratic Party because the deputy director position is held by a Democrat. The board of elections director, Tonya Wichman, is a Republican.
Under Ohio law, each county's director and deputy director positions are divided between a Republican and a Democrat.
The county's four-member board of elections — composed of two Democrats and Republicans — unanimously approved Rickabaugh's appointment Tuesday.
"I'm excited to have somebody back in the office," said Wichman, adding that Rickabaugh already has met with board of elections staff, "and I think she'll be a good fit for us.
"She has good computer skills and a degree in computer programming," Wichman added. "That will be really good for our office."
"I'm actually very excited and I'm looking forward to it," said Rickabaugh. "There is a lot to learn and I'm looking forward to learning new things. I've been a voter all of my life. My parents were also involved in elections and politically active. It's been kind of part of me."
A graduate of Jay County High School in Portland, Ind., Rickabaugh has a bachelor's degree from Indiana University and an associate degree in computer programming from Vincennes University in Indiana.
She and her husband, Tim, have lived in Defiance for 24 years, and are participants in community affairs.
For example, she has been a Defiance City Schools teacher's aide since 2008, active with St. Paul United Methodist Church, a member of the Defiance City Schools Athletic Boosters and treasurer for the high school swim team.
Prior to that, Rickabaugh held several computer programmer positions in New York and Indiana.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.