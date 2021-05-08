Richard Stroede inducted into Defiance Hall of Fame
By TIM REYNOLDS treynolds@crescent-news.com

Caden Hazelton, Defiance High School Sophomore, presented an overview of Dr. Richard Stroede’s life for the Friday evening ceremony inducting Stroede into the Defiance City Hall of Fame. Hazelton reminded the community about Stroede’s many accomplishments and contributions including: reviving the annual Messiah performance, founding the Defiance Community Band and Cultural Arts Council, Music Director of the Defiance Players, and holding several administrative positions at Defiance College. Quoting Carolyn Small, Hazelton said, “Dick never wanted to be in the spotlight...he just wanted to be remembered as a boy from Wisconsin who helped others realize their potential.” Hazelton and Mayor McCann presented a plaque commemorating the ceremony to Emily Stroede, wife of the late Richard Stroede.

