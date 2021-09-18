ribfest donor photo2

Farmers and Merchants State Bank is helping sponsor this year's Defiance Ribfest scheduled for Sept. 25 in downtown Defiance by providing $2,500. Pictured in front of a Ribfest promotional sign are, from left: Zach Bowling, Phil Constien and Tiffany Anderson of Farmers and Merchants State Bank, and Kirstie Mack, executive director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau, which is organizing the event.

 Photo courtesy of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau

