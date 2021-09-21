General Motors is one of several large sponsors for this year’s Defiance Rib Fest scheduled for Sept. 25 in downtown Defiance, providing $2,500. Scott Hartwig (left), Defiance GM plant director, and Rob Egnor (second from left), GM bargaining chairman, are pictured in front of a Rib Fest promotional sign with Kirstie Mack, executive director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau which is organizing the event.
