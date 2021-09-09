ribfest sponsor photo1
Photo courtesy of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau

City Beverage is one of several large sponsors for this year’s Defiance ribfest scheduled for Sept. 25 in downtown Defiance, providing the physical structure for the event’s beer garden. Corey Hale (left) of City Beverage is pictured in front of a ribfest promotional sign with Kirstie Mack, executive director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau which is organizing the event.

