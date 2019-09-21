Challenged by two out-of-towners about the security plan for next weekend’s Defiance Rib Fest, Defiance officials are backing away from more stringent measures that were announced recently.
The annual event is scheduled from 3:30-11 p.m. Sept. 28 in downtown Defiance — on Clinton Street, between Second and Fifth streets; on Third Street, between Perry Street and Wayne Avenue; and on Fourth Street, between Perry and Wayne.
Recent mass shootings — including one at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California on July 28 — had prompted city police to propose stepped-up security for the event, which is hosted and organized each year by the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB). Among the planned measures were the reduction of entry gates from three to two, the scanning of participants with metal detection wands, and a stipulation that bags and purses would be subject to search.
These measures were questioned in recent weeks by Cory Curl — an Allen County resident near Lima — and Cincinnati resident Jeff Smith of the Ohio Citizens Defense League, a gun rights advocacy group.
Smith contended in an email to city officials and others this week that “under Ohio law, an individual possessing a CCW license, and carrying a handgun(s) concealed or openly, cannot be barred from entry simply because a liquor permit/license has been issued for an event or premises.”
But Defiance Law Director Sean O’Donnell noted that the event is not city-sponsored, and even though the DDVB receives public hotel/motel money, it is a 501©(3) organization. Therefore, it can set rules for the event.
However, the DDVB will step back from the new security measures that had been planned, such as searches and the use of metal detection wands, according to O’Donnell.
City police still plan to have an increased presence as previously announced, but officials prefer to forego a possible legal challenge by making the above modifications.
“I would tell the police department to back off the metal-detecting wands, regardless of the DDVB’s decision,” O’Donnell stated. “City police officers will be present for security and immediate response to actual threats. A multi-year protracted legal battle with (temporary restraining orders) and injunctions based on erroneous Second and Fourth Amendment violation claims would kill a fun community event. What, exactly, would the city win in the end?”
Contrary to Smith’s position, DDVB officials plan to retain a prohibition on weapons at the event, as had been in place during previous Defiance Rib Fests. This includes those legally permitted to carry concealed handguns because — officials contend — the Defiance Rib Fest is a liquor-permitted event licensed to a 501©(3).
Smith also had protested to city officials about a “legally unsupported notion” that an entity “can be granted the right to control pedestrian entry to an event on public streets and sidewalks, as well as charge admission.”
In response, O’Donnell stated: “We stand by our ordinance which expressly permits the city administrator to grant a license permitting private occupation of a right-of-way.”
