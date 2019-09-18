Although it’s been in use for several months, Defiance’s new wooded nature trail was the subject of a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning.
Five persons who played a major role in making the trail happen helped cut a symbolic ribbon near the trail at the city reservoir property on the southeast side of town.
City engineering technician Mike Brubaker, city director of service Rob Cereghin, donor Casey Wertz, city stormwater coordinator Jen English (who helped seek grant funds) and Stephen Zachrich from the contracting company which built the trail (R.G. Zachrich Construction) participated.
In the planning stages for several years, the trail was completed by Zachrich Construction in May, and has proven popular with the public since opening in late spring.
It winds through a wooded area with a raised boardwalk, connecting asphalt paths on Precision Way and Kibble Road (the site of Tuesday’s ceremony).
Defiance Mayor Mike McCann recognized several persons Tuesday for their efforts in bringing the path to fruition, including Brubaker, who designed the boardwalk, and English, who said the project was five years in the making.
“Originally, this was just going to be a walking path through,” explained McCann. “It was determined it was a wetland, so it had to be converted to an elevated boardwalk and that’s where Mike stepped in and worked on getting this thing up and off the ground.”
The mayor explained that one of the biggest challenges for Brubaker was determining how to support piers for the boardwalk “in a wetland in our climate where you have freeze-thaw cycles. We have a lot of rain ... but Mike powered through it. What you see he gets a lot of credit for ... .”
McCann also recognized Wertz who donated $20,000 through his company to help cover the trail’s construction cost.
“All these things take money, and Casey Wertz very quietly here in the city of Defiance has stepped up on several occasions — and his dad (Jerry) beforehand — and made money available for us to do some of the neat things we do,” said McCann. “Casey doesn’t look for a lot of attention, and Casey, thank you very much.”
Wertz quietly responded, “you’re welcome.”
The mayor described Cereghin as “Mr. Parks,” and added that “someday I think there will be a Cereghin Park in Defiance because he works so hard at what he’s done.”
Too, the mayor thanked Finance Director John Lehner for his “creativity” when it comes to funding, and praised Zachrich Construction for fighting through some “horrible” working conditions this spring.
“They built a really great boardwalk for us,” said McCann.
Finally, he noted that a “pollinator station” will be established near the trail in the future to help promote the proliferation of pollinators such as honey bees.
Sam Andres, pastor of King’s Cross Church in Defiance, opened the ceremony with a prayer amidst the sounds of a bluejay and other wildlife in the background.
The contracted price for the trail was $403,668.32, with a $150,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Wertz’s donation providing a large share of the project funding. The remainder was covered by the city’s capital improvements budget.
A path for the trail had been cut through the woods in early 2018 by All Excavating and Demolition, McComb, under a separate contract.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.