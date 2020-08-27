An official ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new playground area at Independence Dam State Park was held Wednesday morning at the park, located along Defiance County Road 424 just east of Defiance. Here, representatives of many of the 18 major donors to the $15,000 project participate in the ribbon cutting. Park manager Karen Beckman noted that the new playground has been quite popular since its recent opening. The Friends of Independence Dam State Park raised the money for the project and members spent many hours and days preparing the site and installing the equipment. In the left inset photo, Randy Wright, vice president of the Friends of Independence Dam State Park, addresses the crowd while in the right inset photo is one of the new pices of equipment.

