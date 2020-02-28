The Ohio Army National Guard’s commander helped local officials and others commemorate the opening of the organization’s new Defiance recruiting office Thursday afternoon with a ribbon cutting.
Located at 100 Stadium Drive, the office is open Monday-Friday to assist those who might be interested in joining the Guard, and has been functioning for several months.
Col. Daniel Shank — commander of the Ohio Army National Guard based in Columbus — was among those attending the event.
In an interview before the ribbon cutting, Shank indicated that opening the Defiance office was based on where the population is and what areas don’t have recruiting stations.
When the Guard doesn’t have recruiters in an area, Shank indicated, “it’s tough to make that connection through social media. We’ve got to look them (recruits) in the eye. You’ve got to really talk to them and make them understand to start to build that trust you have between soldiers — what they’re about to sign up for, what it really means to be a soldier. You just can’t do that over social media.”
According to Shank, a stint in the Guard is usually an eight-year commitment, perhaps with six years of active service followed by two years of inactive service.
A range of opportunities are available in the service, he noted, including tuition assistance or obtaining a professional certificate in a particular field.
“We don’t just want you to join the Guard,” said Shank of Columbus, a 33-year veteran. “We want you to reach your goals. There are a lot of questions that are asked by the recruiter to try to match them up with the reason that they joined with what we have to offer and then find out what interests them.”
Shank was joined at Thursday’s event by Lt. Col. Sy Gladden of Genoa and several other Guard personnel.
“What this will enable us to do is to have a closer connection with the community,” said Gladden, commander of the recruiting retention battalion for the Ohio Army National Guard. “So, we’ll be able to provide services and resources for the community as far as the recruiting, being able to reach out to members who are interested in serving, being able to connect with them and give them the resources and the things we can to help them pursue whatever opportunities they’re looking for. So, being here in Defiance gets us closer to the community, and closer to the students and prospective applicants that we can assist them moving forward.”
He explained that having a Defiance office will save on “windshield time for our folks,” while “being able to be closer and being responsive to the community is one of the things that we’re really looking forward to as an advantage.”
The office will be staffed by Sgt. Andrew Michalak of Toledo and Staff Sgt. Brandon Oreglia of Kenton.
According to the Guard, it has 11,600 soldiers. It responds to missions at the federal, state and community level, and is an “operational force of the U.S. Army.”
