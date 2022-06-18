Several officials attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Defiance’s new Veterans Administration clinic on North Clinton Street. Among them were U.S. Rep. Bob Latta of Bowling; Defiance Mayor Mike McCann; and Dr. Jennifer DeFrancesco, interim director for the Northern Indiana VA Medical Center.
A long-anticipated Veterans Administration (VA) clinic opened this week on Defiance’s North Clinton Street.
A symbolic ribbon-cutting was held Friday afternoon at 800 N. Clinton St., suite B, for the clinic on the city’s northside.
Plans had been in the works for a VA clinic there for some time, however, delays followed and the doors remained closed for services — until recently.
The 2,900 square-foot facility will provide primary care and laboratory clinics for veterans with mental health services coming soon, according to the VA. Information provided by the VA Friday noted that the office will serve 2,000 veterans in northern Indiana and Ohio.
A variety of officials were on hand for Friday’s ceremony, including Dr. Jennifer DeFrancesco, interim director of the Northern Indiana VA Medical Center, U.S. 5th District Rep. Bob Latta of Bowling Green and Defiance Mayor Mike McCann. U.S. 9th District Rep. Marcy Kaptur arrived after the ceremony due to travel difficulties, but attended the facility’s tour.
Latta thanked veterans generally, saying that but for their sacrifices “we wouldn’t be here today.”
He presented a plaque to DeFrancesco commemorating Friday’s ceremony.
Ohio’s U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown offered written comments that DeFrancesco read Friday. He stated that veterans are owed more than gratitude.
“We owe those that served more than our gratitude,” Brown was quoted by DeFrancesco.
McCann thanked a Vietnam veteran in attendance — Ron Posey of Defiance — and others for their persistence in pushing for a VA clinic in Defiance.
“Since I’ve been mayor 6 1/2 years now this has been topic and a dream of guys like Ron Posey and many other veterans,” said McCann. “And it was their persistence of regularly asking me, ‘Where we at on the veterans clinic?”
He called Latta a “true friend of our veterans,” recalling that each time he was with the congressman he would ask him where things stood on the veterans clinic, receiving assurance it was being worked on.
“He helped get ‘er done,” said McCann.
During an interview after the event, the mayor called Kaptur a “strong advocate for veterans.
He said DeFrancesco noted that 27 patients were served at the clinic this week.
