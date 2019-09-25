The long-awaited Defiance Rib Fest is just days away. Organized by the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB), downtown Defiance will be rocking with the sounds of two bands and ribs from nine local vendors from 4-11 p.m. Saturday.
Gates open at 3:30 p.m. Admission is $5, and those age 65 and older or children under age 10 are free. Main event sponsors are City Beverage, Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Goin’ Postal and Stykemain Buick GMC.
Local rib vendors participating in this year’s event are Jewell Fire Department (2018 People’s Choice winner), Sweetwater Chophouse (2018 Walter Nickerson Award winner), Defiance Fire Department, Dos Eppi’s, Jacob’s Meats, Kissner’s Restaurant (partnering with Ravens Care), Southern Belle Take-Out, Drop Zone Pizzeria and Smokin’ Stevies.
According to the DDVB, all vendors will offer full and half slabs of their specialty ribs, two bone rib samplers, pulled pork sandwiches and sides. In addition, some of the vendors will be offering additional main food items. Also returning this year are Eric’s Ice Cream and Frank’s Frys, offering desserts and additional main food and side items. Downtown Defiance restaurants and establishments will be open as well.
Boundaries for this year’s event will be Clinton Street from Second to Fifth streets; Third Street from Perry Street to Wayne Avenue; and Fourth Street from the alleyways east and west. Those streets will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday until the completion of the event. Gate locations will be on Third Street near Perry Street and the intersection of Fourth and Clinton streets. Upon entry, all attendees will receive a wristband. Those 21 or over are asked to bring valid photo ID to receive the appropriate wristband. Directly inside of the Fourth Street gate, a mobile ATM will be available provided by Farmers and Merchants State Bank.
The nine vendors will be competing for the Defiance Rib Fest title of People’s Choice award winner. The voting station will be in the north State Bank courtyard, provided by the Defiance County Board of Elections. Voting is from 3:30-8 p.m.
Musical entertainment will be at the Rose and Kissner Insurance stage from 4-6:30 p.m. with Kaitlyn Schmit and the Move. Headlining and rocking the stage from 7-11 p.m. is the band Brother from Angola, Ind.
A projector screen will be available on West Fourth Street to view football games all day long.
Adult beverages will be sold and there will be two ticket booths available to purchase your beverage tickets, on Third and Fourth streets. The large beer tent will be located on Third Street and the beer garden will be on the south side of Clinton Street. Pop and water will be available, with proceeds benefiting the Defiance County Senior Center. Balloons, signs and flags will designate each of these areas.
In addition, DORA cups will not be for sale that day. Grant Insurance is offering free cab rides home again this year. Cab pick-up location will be at the corner of Perry and Third streets from 9 p.m.-midnight for rides in the Defiance area from J&M Cab Service. All are encouraged to drink responsibly.
Volunteers from the Defiance High School baseball team will be selling 50/50 tickets from 3:30-6:30 p.m. with the announcement of the winner coming prior to the band Brother taking the stage. The team also will have a location set up on West Fourth Street, with activities and additional tickets available. Once announced, the winning ticket will be posted on the Defiance Rib Fest Facebook page and posted on the window at the DDVB, 325 Clinton St.
This annual event supports the mission of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau and will help the organization continue the promotion of the Defiance area.
For additional event information, check out VisitDefianceOhio.com or go to Facebook at Facebook.com/DefianceRibFest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.