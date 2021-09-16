Pack ‘n Post in Defiance is one of six major sponsors for the Defiance Rib Fest this year. The company is contributing $2,500 toward the annual event which is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25, in downtown Defiance. Pictured before a promotional sign is Megan Fisher (left) of Pack ‘n Post and Kirstie Mack, executive director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau which is organizing the event.
