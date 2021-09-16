pack 'n post photo
Photo courtesy of the DDVB

Pack ‘n Post in Defiance is one of six major sponsors for the Defiance Rib Fest this year. The company is contributing $2,500 toward the annual event which is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25, in downtown Defiance. Pictured before a promotional sign is Megan Fisher (left) of Pack ‘n Post and Kirstie Mack, executive director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau which is organizing the event.

