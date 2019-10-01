Downtown was the place to be on Saturday afternoon and evening as the annual Defiance Rib Fest, organized by the Defiance Development and Visitors’ Bureau, closed off a portion of Clinton Street. Revelers filled the area, listening to music, throwing the ball, enjoying the weather, or just watching the game.
And, of course, there were the ribs.
Nine separate rib vendors showed up downtown to offer their wares to all in attendance. Each vendor offered ribs, pulled pork sandwiches and sides, with some vendors also offering other food items. Joining them this year were Franks Frys and Eric’s Ice Cream as well.
“So far, it’s going very good,” said DDVB executive director Kirstie Mack early in the day. “We enjoy putting this event on for the people of Defiance and those who come (from elsewhere) to attend. We really appreciate the community support.”
The event opened up at 3:30 p.m., and by 4 p.m. everything was in full swing. Although the crowd of early attendees was comparatively small to that of Rib Fest at its height later that night, the mood was just as festive, with picture perfect weather adding to the pleasantries. Meanwhile, Kaitlyn Schmidt and The Move and The Band Brother belted out familiar and not-so-familiar tunes at the front end of the area.
Vendors lined both sides of the street for blocks, with a beer tent up and running in the back for those who preferred simply to sit back and watch football on TV.
One of the longest-running participants at Rib Fest was Ravens Care, who has been there since the beginning. “Ravens Care was one of the founders of Rib Fest,” said director Katye Katterheinrich, taking a break from blowing up inflatable balls declaring “Kissner’s Cares about Ravens Care” and throwing them into the crowd. Ravens Care and Kissner’s partnered for the event.
Combining businesses to work together at Rib Fest was one aspect of the event, which pleased Katterheinrich. “Kissner’s donated part of their proceeds to Ravens Care,” she said, adding that last year it received $2,000 as a result. As long lines formed at all the vendors, volunteers in Kohl’s T-shirts worked on orders on Ravens Care’s behalf.
If some of the vendors have been there since the beginning, so have many of those in attendance. “I’ve been to every one,” said Lisa Jones, holding her baby granddaughter, Delilah, in her arms.
How has Rib Fest changed over the years? Not much, as Jones sees it. “They’ve changed the entrances,” Jones noted. “(And) we used to come early, and the ribs weren’t ready. Now the ribs are ready to go.”
“I think we usually come every year,” declared Alina Hernandez, who was seen enjoying the weather with her mom, Melissa.
“It’s great when the weather is decent,” Melissa added.
Food wasn’t on everyone’s mind at Rib Fest, however, as a ball-throwing game had been set up by Defiance baseball players. “We are planning to take a baseball trip to Florida,” said team member Kameron Brown, “and this is part of our fundraiser. We’re taking 40 guys along.”
Defiance’s finest were in the crowd as well, and even though they were on duty, some of them were smiling just as much as anyone else.
Daniel Betancur of the Defiance Police Department believed Rib Fest to be one of the more pleasant parts of his job. “I get to meet people (here); it’s nice,” he said. “The people are generally well-behaved; it’s a great environment.”
When all was said and done, however, the last word may have gone to a trio of newcomers, children Brynley, Maverick and Tessa Edmonds, who were attending their first Rib Fest ever and knew exactly what the best part of the annual event happened to be.
“It’s the ribs,” Brynley said.
Participating vendors this year were the Defiance Fire Department, Dos Eppi’s, Drop Zone Pizzeria, Eric’s Ice Cream, Frank’s Frys, Jacob’s Meats, Jewell Fire Department, Kissner’s Restaurant, Southern Belle Take-Out, Smokin’ Stevie’s BBQ and Sweetwater Chophouse.
Winning the People’s Choice Award for 2019 was the Jewell Volunteer Fire Department yet again. Sweetwater Chophouse won this year’s Judge’s Choice Award, while Smokin’ Stevie’s BBQ took home the Walter Nickerson Award for best sauce.
