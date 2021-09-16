stykemain photo
Photo courtesy of the DDVB

Stykemain Buick GMC in Defiance is one of the six major sponsors for the Defiance Rib Fest this year with a contribution of $2,500. The annual event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25, in downtown Defiance. Pictured next to a promotional sign is Ethan Stykemain of Stykemain Buick GMC and Kirstie Mack, executive director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau which is organizing the event.

