Crowds gathered in the streets of downtown Defiance Saturday to celebrate Rib Fest 2021.
After a year of isolation, many came out Saturday evening to enjoy some ribs cooked by local groups and to listen to some live music.
Here are some of the photos of groups who served ribs as well as some candid shots of the crowds that gathered.
