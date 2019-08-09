• Region
Rhythm on the River:
Due to popular demand, The North Coast Big Band will perform as part of the Rhythm on the River Arts Series in Grand Rapids at 4 p.m. Aug. 25. The series is sponsored by the Grand Rapids Historical Society, and the band will perform in the Wright Pavilion located on the towpath between the canal and the Maumee River behind LaRoe’s Restaurant.
The 16-piece Big Band, under the direction of Gary Keller, was formed in 1987 by members of the North Coast Concert Band. The group’s repertoire includes traditional big band music from bands led by Glenn Miller, Artie Shaw, Count Basie, and Duke Ellington. The band also plays several jazz and classic rock arrangements. The band includes saxophones, trumpets, trombones, bass, piano and drums.
The programs are free to the public. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. In case of rain, the program will be moved to the Old Fire Station.
