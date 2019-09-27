GRAND RAPIDS — The last program of the Rhythm on the River Arts Series will be presented Oct. 6 at 4 p.m. The annual meeting of the Grand Rapids Historical Society, which sponsors the series, will precede the program at 3:45 p.m., and all society members are urged to attend.
Immediately following the meeting, Otsego Knightmusik and the Otsego High School Band will perform.
The Otsego choirs and bands consistently earn superior ratings at Ohio Music Educators’ Association competitions. The directors of these organizations are Brien Sewell and Rich Dubler. This program is one of the first performances of the show choir for the school year, and the band will perform highlights from its football halftime show.
This program is sponsored by M2X Communications (formerly the McClure Telephone Co.).
The Rhythm programs are held in the M.J. Wright Pavilion, located on the towpath between the canal and the Maumee River at the end of Lincoln Street. The concert is free, and attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Refreshments will be served. In case of inclement weather, the program will be moved to the Old Fire Station.
