GRAND RAPIDS — Ol’ Creek Road will return for its second appearance as part of the Rhythm on the River Arts Series, set to take place here Sept. 15.
The event will begin at 4 p.m. The series is sponsored by the Grand Rapids Historical Society. The band will perform in the Wright Pavilion, located on the towpath between the canal and the Maumee River, at the end of Lincoln Street (behind LaRoe’s Restaurant).
The members of Ol’ Creek Road have been playing together for about five years at an assortment of venues, like coffee shops, fairs, nursing homes and receptions. The band features a three-part harmony with a blend of fiddle, mandolin, banjo and guitar, playing a mix of music, from bluegrass and gospel, to Americana and music of the 1970s. Members are Andy Cobb, Mike Ziegler, Jeff Cobb, Emily Overmyer, Larry Wagner and Tim Burns.
“The historical society sincerely thanks Bernie and Jean Scott for their sponsorship of this performance in celebration of 60 years of FFA at Otsego,” read a press release issued recently by the group.
The programs are free to the public. Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets. In case of rain, the program will be moved to the Old Fire Station.
