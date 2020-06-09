AYERSVILLE — When Kristen Leaders accepted the position of teacher last summer at LifeWise Academy, located just off the Ayersville Local Schools campus, she wasn’t exactly sure how the program would be received.
LifeWise Academy, a released-time religious instruction program for students in grades 1-6, was in its first year which meant excitement and unknowns.
Despite the school year being interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Leaders explained she was extremely happy with the first year of the program.
“There was a lot of excitement at the beginning of the year, and a lot we didn’t know, but by the time we were in our building for that first week, it took off and just got better,” said Leaders, who has a bachelor’s degree in middle childhood education human development and a master’s degree in teaching. “It was so well received, and after the initial three weeks, we saw the numbers begin to build.
“The kids loved it, the lessons were fun, when class was over they didn’t want to leave and so many talked about how they looked forward to coming back,” continued Leaders. “I just really enjoyed going to work every day. By the end of the year we had about 25 volunteers, and they are the people who really made it work.”
Volunteers who helped with the program include: Steven Cavanaugh, Joyce Cavanaugh, Toni Cook, Robin Cuthright, Mo Dunn, Jessica Geren, Mary Leaders, Marjean Mottashed, Robin Nofziger, Jessica Okuly, Amelia Parks, Bill Rohn, Gwen Roth, Scott Roth, Peter Rupp, Vicki Schafer, Bert Shiarla, Tim Shiarla, Chris Silliman, Doug Smith, Claire Turner, Brenda Woody, Deb Wreede, Rex Wreede, Connie Zachrich, Linda Zachrich and Jennifer Zimmerman.
The LifeWise Academy teacher shared that she and the volunteers enjoyed the enthusiasm the students brought to the classroom each day.
“Everything about the students wanting to be there exceeded my expectations,” Leaders said. “We thought with it being a voluntary program, we’d have kids there because their parents wanted them to be there, or they thought they should. One of the things that was so rewarding to me was how much they wanted to read the Bible.
“We had Bibles provided for every student,” added Leaders. “There were children’s Bibles for the younger kids ... they didn’t want to close them, and the older students would volunteer to read out loud. There was a genuine interest in what we were teaching. When we played games that was fun, because it made it easier to get to know the kids in a more relaxed atmosphere.”
Despite the school year coming to an abrupt end early, students in grades 2, 4 and 6 were able to finish the program. Students in grades 1, 3 and 5 would have finished during the fourth quarter, but that information was made available to those students via the LifeWise Academy Facebook page.
“I did not get discouraged when school was out, and it was nice that we had kids who kept up with the program,” said Leaders.
Leaders was quick to give credit to Ayersville Local Schools, and several others for making the collaboration work.
“We heard so many good things from the school, and the teachers and administrators told us they never heard anything negative from anyone about the program,” said Leaders. “It’s been a great partnership among the program, school and the community, and that support is what makes it work so well.”
With the first year complete, Leaders is hopeful that school will restart in the fall so that LifeWise Academy can begin its second year.
“We are looking forward to next year, and I think we’ll see even more participation,” said Leaders. “I love the curriculum, and the students who take part will definitely get our best again. The older students, the sixth-graders who graduated from the program, are disappointed they’re done with it. I know some of them would like to see it continue, and long-term, I would like to see the program grow into more grades.”
