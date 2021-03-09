Defiance’s city revolving loan committee has approved the allocation of funds for a Defiance warehouse owner to help recover from a devastating fire in January.
The committee met last week and authorized $80,000 to support demolition and debris removal efforts at 902 S. Jackson Ave., according to Will Burns of Maumee Valley Planning Organization, which administers revolving loans. The building is owned by Al Howerton, and had housed A & H Automotive Enterprises Ltd., before the Jan. 19 fire.
A fence has been erected around the property in anticipation of the upcoming demolition.
According to Burns, the revolving loan still must be approved by the state. He believes a decision will be forthcoming within 2-3 weeks.
The purpose of permitting the use of city revolving loan funds is to keep Howerton’s business in Defiance and retain related jobs, Burns indicated.
He said the loan is interest-free, and could be forgiven in whole if Howerton meets requirements of a “developer agreement” between his firm and the city.
“It would be forgivable over time if he meets the developer agreement,” said Burns.
The early morning fire that destroyed the building was quite a spectacle, requiring the attention of numerous local fire departments.
No one was injured in the blaze, which is believed to have started on the second floor. The cause was listed as undetermined following an investigation by the state fire marshal’s office while Howerton told The Crescent-News Monday that his insurer considers it “suspected electrical.”
Per city code, Howertown has a specified amount of time to determine whether he will rebuild the damaged structure or demolish it, according to Defiance Fire Chief Bill Wilkins. Generally speaking, property owners have 90 days from the date of a fire to begin executing their plans, he said.
But Howerton said Monday that he will rebuild something on the site, though he isn’t sure what as he is weighing options.
“We’re rebuilding something,” he said.
Howerton is hopeful that whatever building he puts there would be constructed this year.
He explained that his business buys and sells auto parts, mostly on a wholesale basis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.