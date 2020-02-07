Clint Vance (left) is shown with Walter Lang at the memorial marker placed for William Richardson, the only Revolutionary War veteran buried in Paulding County. Richardson was 109 years old at the time of his death in 1873. The gravesite is located at Fought Cemetery in Washington Township. Lang is the president of History Matters Inc., a non-profit group organized to promote preservation and education of historical materials, which provided funding for the marker’s installation. Vance is vice president of John Paulding Historical Society and worked closely with the Washington Township trustees to have the project completed. The plaque was obtained by Marilyn Adkins Salazar, a descendant of Richardson.
