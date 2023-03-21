PAULDING — Now in its next phase, this village’s revitalization program was the focus of most of the council meeting Monday evening.
Lisa Lawson, project manager of the Center for Regional Development at Bowling Green State University, has been working with this village on a revitalization project since 2020, and appeared before council.
“The program, called R-3 (Re-imagining Rural Regions), is supported by grants ... and the program is open to communities of 50,000 or less,” Lawson added.
She explained that the program is collaborative between the village and the university — the students involved learn about community development and the village benefits at no charge.
Lawson presented a summary of the findings from a recent survey her group used in the village.
“We found that about 60% of the people who responded live and/or work in the village,” she continued. “We then asked, ‘What do you enjoy in Paulding?’ Most of the answers were ‘connecting with family or friends, events, shopping and the parks.’”
Some of the other things that people enjoy about the village, Lawson said, were school related, the senior center, church, the downtown area and riding bicycles.
Since the village is concerned with downtown revitalization, the survey probed questions intentionally targeting that area.
“How often do you go downtown?” Lawson noted was another question. “About 20% of your population never come downtown. That is not good for your community. So we asked them, ‘If you don’t go downtown, where do you go?’”
The survey indicated that many people go to Defiance, Fort Wayne, Lima, Bryan, Van Wert or Toledo. In the out-of-town trips individuals are shopping, dining out, going to medical appointments, going to entertainment, hiking, biking, going to church, going to wineries and breweries.
Over 50% want coffee shops and restaurants on the square, according to Lawson.
“The rest are attending festivals and events downtown, retail business, services and meetings,” she added. “When asked the favorite activities in Paulding, people said events, coffee shops, festivals and fireworks.
“What we did not expect was the answer to our question, ‘What is your impression of downtown?’” she added. “We expected them to say, ‘quaint’ but they said things like, ‘rundown, sad, old, empty, neglect, dilapidated, beautiful, average.’”
Lois Beamer asked Lawson what her impression was when she first came to Paulding.
“I thought it was quaint,” said Lawson. “You have amazing space that is under-utilized ... .”
Focusing on the findings and on a concept that she called “place-making,” Lawson said the program is ready to move to the next phase. In this phase, the group will look at a few projects with which to move forward — projects that can lead to revitalization.
“The two leading responses (for the projects) were in green spaces and empty buildings,” Lawson continued. “The committee is now looking at the feasibility of working on a connecting trail and improvements on the path at the reservoir and repairing the bridge there.”
A second project is for music on the square and it was determined that conversations need to happen with Antwerp to talk about costs since they have music downtown.
The final project to look at focuses on public art.
“We asked about murals and painted crosswalks,” Lawson continued. “About 85% of the people who took the survey said this interested them. ... This could be anything, even a children’s area for sidewalk chalk ... .”
Police Chief Randy Crawford recommended the possible future hiring of David Speiser, a current Vantage student for the vacancy on the police force.
“There is one young man at Vantage right now who is in the police program,” said Crawford. “I would like to recommend that we take him on the force at reserve pay until he finishes school. ... He should be able to take his physical and written exams to be on the force after June. ...”
Council voted to accept Speiser as a reserve officer until consideration for possible full-time employment later. Crawford said that he hopes Speiser should get some of his needed training with a partner before June.
Village Administrator Jason Vance said that the solid waste contract will see an increase for April-June. The current rate of $11.41 per month will go to $12.06 due to surcharge rate increases.
Pam Echols, EMT in the village was upset that she had not been paid by the village. There was a lot of conversation between her and Finance Director Cheryl Halter over why she was not paid.
No definitive answer was given, but Harvey Hyman, village solicitor said that the issue could be discussed in a safety committee meeting.
In other news, the council:
• set a committee of the whole meeting for March 30 at 4:30 p.m. to discuss further solar project options.
• set the following committee meetings on April 6: building and grounds, 4:30 p.m.; safety committee, 5 p.m. to discuss EMT Pam Echols’ pay and fire inspection issue of downtown buildings; and ordinance at 6 p.m. to discuss nuisance violations/fines, downtown vacant buildings and insurance issues for buildings.
• approved mowing bids for parcel one (reservoir and water plant property) at $5,400; parcel two (reservoir park and ball fields) at $7,400; and cemetery mowing with Solid Ground, LLC, since it was the only bid submitted it was accepted.
