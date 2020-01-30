Reverse raffle
Kevin Eis/C-N Photo

The Defiance Optimists will host its 36th annual reverse raffle on Feb. 8 at the Knights of Columbus hall, Elliott Road. Promoting the fundraiser are, from left: Ethan Plummer (president), Jay Hanson (entertainment committee), Bob Gutman (secretary) and Sam Switzer (ticket sales). The bar will be open at 6 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m. The grand prize will be $4,000. Tickets are $100 each and includes dinner for two.

