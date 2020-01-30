The Defiance Optimists will host its 36th annual reverse raffle on Feb. 8 at the Knights of Columbus hall, Elliott Road. Promoting the fundraiser are, from left: Ethan Plummer (president), Jay Hanson (entertainment committee), Bob Gutman (secretary) and Sam Switzer (ticket sales). The bar will be open at 6 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m. The grand prize will be $4,000. Tickets are $100 each and includes dinner for two.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.