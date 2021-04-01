Seeing a need to help provide food to veterans in four counties in northwest Ohio, Returning American Warriors (RAW) will host a food drive Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., in an effort to stock its new food pantry, located at 1911 Baltimore Road in Defiance.
RAW is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization comprised of veterans and private citizens, that aids and assists active duty members, reserve personnel, veterans and their families as their needs require. Since its inception in 2013, RAW has helped more than 50 veterans locally, and in other states, by meeting their needs either financially, or through one of the many partnerships it has with other veteran organizations.
“This is our eighth year (as an organization), we started out small by helping a veteran who needed a hot water heater,” said Todd Nemire, president of RAW. “We put together a (motorcycle) ride, and we raised the money to get the water heater. Over the years we’ve managed to help veterans by raising money to purchase vehicles, service animals, paying house payments, car payments, light bills ... we’ve done a little bit of everything.
“Veterans come to us, they fill out an application and we try to work our magic and make things happen,” continued Nemire. “We’ve been very blessed throughout the COVID pandemic, we had a lot of people rally to help us help veterans. During the crisis, we’ve seen a need for a food pantry for veterans in this part of Ohio. We’ve been working on this for a year-and-a-half, and this food drive will help a lot because we’re getting close to opening.”
A ribbon-cutting ceremony/open house will take place at RAW April 17 at 11 a.m., with its official opening approximately April 20. The food pantry will service veterans in Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties, and will include other services for veterans in need.
Overseeing the food pantry will be Gary Prehauser, who also serves as Defiance AMVETS Post 1991 liaison to RAW, and Serah Nemire. Serving as vice president of RAW is Jamie “Squatch” Legacy, and serving as public affairs officer is Todd Sowers.
“We have a meeting room here at the facility, so along with the food pantry, we will offer AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), NA (Narcotics Anonymous) and PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) meetings for veterans and first responders,” said Nemire. “We’ve talked to several first responders in the area, and we know this is something that is needed, especially PTSD meetings.
Nemire shared since securing the location at 1911 Baltimore St. in January, the group has worked to secure food, shelving, refrigerators, freezers and chairs, as well as securing trained professionals to lead the AA, NA and PTSD meetings. Shelving is still an area of need for the organization.
In addition, RAW has worked with several veteran organizations, and other food pantries, to get up to speed as quickly as possible.
“This has been all about networking so we can help as many veterans as we can,” said Sowers. “We’ve learned there are between 15,000-17,000 veterans in the four counties we plan to serve, and like Todd said, there is definitely a need for the food pantry.”
In addition to opening the food pantry, RAW has planned a 2021 summer bike tour to help raise funds for the organization’s efforts.
To learn more about the food drive, food pantry, or the summer bike tour, go to returningamericanwarriors.org or Returning American Warrior on Facebook.
