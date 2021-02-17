"If you can be anything, be kind." — author unknown
CONTINENTAL — The kindness of a stranger made for one special holiday for a rural Continental family.
On Christmas day former Continental resident Jed Worline gave his mom, Etta Worline, a ring as a gift. It wasn't any ring, however, it was a Continental High School class of 1999 class ring that belonged to his brother, Josh.
What made the gift special is not only did Josh lose the ring in 2000 near Forest, Ohio, while working for Durant Amusements, but unfortunately Josh passed away at the age of 24 in 2005 after suffering an epileptic episode.
"I was in shock when I realized whose ring it was," said Etta Worline, Josh's mother. "The man who found the ring gave a part of Josh back to me. It's hard for me to explain it, but it felt right after all that time."
"The man" who found the ring was Harry Payton of Upper Sandusky. Payton found it near the ball diamonds at a park in Forest where he likes to use his metal detector. Payton didn't recognize the mascot, "Pirates" on the ring (the ring did not have the word 'Continental' on it), so he went digging to find its origins.
That led Payton to the class of 1999 Facebook page for Continental High School. After reaching out to the page administrator, Payton learned of Josh's passing, and soon Jed was put in touch with Payton.
"I got a message from a classmate of my brother, he gave me Harry's contact information and said, 'You may want to reach out to him,'" said Jed, a youth pastor at Teays Valley Church of God in Scott Depot, W.Va. "He told me about the ring with my brother's name in it, and when he sent a picture of it, I knew it was Josh's ring.
"It made perfect sense, because Josh was in that part of the state for work when he lost it," said Jed. "That happened in 2000, so the ring had been lost for more than 20 years. I reached out to Harry ... I'm not an emotional person, but that tugged on my heart strings and it brought back so many memories of my brother."
Jed and Payton connected on Oct. 27, Josh's birthday, which brought another layer to the story.
"Harry was more than professional. There are so many people who wouldn't have tried to find the owner of the ring, so I told him I really appreciated his character," said Jed. "He even asked me about my brother, he said, 'What was your brother like?' He made it personal, which makes it an even more powerful story.
"When Harry and I finally connected, it was Josh's birthday, which made it more emotional for me," said Jed.
Jed's plan was to give the ring to his mother on Thanksgiving, but with cases of COVID-19 spiking at that time, Jed and his family decided not to travel home. He hoped he could give it to her at Christmas, and it worked out that his entire immediate family was together when he gave his mom Josh's ring.
"I am not a patient person, so when I got the ring (on Oct. 30), I told my wife, 'I can wait until Thanksgiving to give it to mom,'" said Jed. "Then when the pandemic ramped up right before Thanksgiving, we had to cancel our plans to go home. My wife told me, 'You know you have to wait until Christmas,' but I told her, 'There's no way I can wait that long.'
"Somehow by the grace of God, I was able to wait," continued Jed. "I talk to my mom quite frequently, and she always starts the conversation off by saying, 'What's new?' I felt like I had to lie to my mom every time I talked to her just to keep the secret."
When Christmas day arrived, Jed saved the ring as his mom's last present. Jed said Etta didn't know at first it was Josh's ring, but when she realized what it was, it was a very emotional moment for his entire family.
"Mom is always telling us not to get her anything, so we waited until the end to give it to her," said Jed. "At first I don't think she knew what it was, she said, 'Oh, it's a ring.' I told her, 'Mom, it's Josh's class ring.' The shock on her face was something.
"Mom's not an emotional person, when she realized what it was, she teared up and cried a little," added Jed. "We had to leave Christmas day to get back home, and we were about three hours into our trip when my sister sent me a text that said, 'Mom has gone and picked up the ring about 10 times since you left.'"
Said Etta: "I was so glad to get it back, and it was perfect that the whole family was here. The ring is still in its box, but I look at it every day ... it means more to me than anyone could understand. Josh was such a very good son. I'm so blessed that Harry was so kind, I emailed him to thank him and tell him he has a good heart."
