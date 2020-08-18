• Defiance County
Return materials:
The Defiance Public Library System's dropboxes are open, and materials kept during the library system's closure can now be returned. To get the temporary hours of operation for the Defiance Public, Johnson Memorial, and Sherwood Branch libraries, visit defiancelibrary.org, or call the Defiance Public Library at 419-782-1456.
