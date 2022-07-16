TIPP CITY — A former Defiance County Sheriff deputy has assumed a new role in this Ohio city, not far from his hometown of Vandalia.
On Aug. 1 Giles Jack Davis III will assume the position of deputy chief of police at the Tipp City Police Department, just north of Dayton. Speaking recently with The Crescent-News, Davis said he is looking forward to the new job.
“Chief Greg Adkins has a great team both officers and personnel that I look forward to working with,” said Davis. “It will be great to get back into local law enforcement.”
Davis is also happy to be in the area where he grew up.
“It’s great, all of my family is from here and grew up in Tipp City,” said Davis. “Mom and dad graduated from Tipp City High School and I grew up in Vandalia — just the next city over. Mom still lives in Tipp City, and it’s a great opportunity for me.”
He has had a number of positions in law enforcement throughout his career. Most recently — at least for a few more weeks — he serves as resident agent in charge of the Dayton Office of the Secret Service. He also served as a sergeant and K9 handler at the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office from 1996-2002.
“I enjoy working with dogs and they needed a dog handler,” he added. “I worked with Ginna Waxler and when she retired her dog, Shadow, my dog, Nico took Shadow’s spot.”
Davis spoke of his time spent in Defiance as formative for his career.
“The six plus years that I spent there, including with the current Sheriff Doug Engel, were some of the best of my career,” Davis added. “Dave Westrick (former Defiance County sheriff) and John Nye (former Henry County sheriff) were two of my mentors. They were very important to me and still are. As a matter of fact, I spoke with Dave just recently. I built a lot of relationships then that I still stay in contact with.”
With over 27 years of experience in law enforcement, Davis is a graduate of Defiance College where he attained a B.S. in criminal justice and communications. He also graduated from the James J. Rowley Training Center in Maryland and the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy.
In 2002 Davis joined the Secret Service while working at the sheriff’s office when current Sheriff Doug Engel was a supervisor.
“Jack has always been a very professional, wonderful guy,” said Engel. “We are proud that someone from our agency went on to become a Secret Service agent. We worked with him when he was an agent, and I am absolutely certain he will do well in his new position at Tipp City Police Department.”
Davis moved around a bit after Defiance before landing in Dayton.
“When I left Defiance, I started in Cleveland then went to Toledo,” said Davis. “Then I went to Washington, D.C., and spent 11 years there. Recently I moved back to Ohio to work as the resident agent in charge, a little over 2 1/2 years. Now with 20 years of service, I am retiring from the Secret Service.”
Married to a Sherwood native, Davis has two children who will be in high school next year, and the family resides in Tipp City.
