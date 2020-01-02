Retiring firefighter
Photo courtesy of Tanya Brunner

Maurice “Add” Brunner’s retirement from the Tiffin Township Fire Department was celebrated recently. Brunner became a Tiffin Township firefighter in 1975 when he turned 18. He retired from active firefighting after 44 years of service. He had served as chief for from 1989-92, and also held the offices of first assistant chief, second assistant chief, captain and Freddy the firefighter puppet.

