Ayersville senior, Kara Retcher and Tinora senior, Kade Vogelsong, have been chosen as the recipients of the 2021 Volunteer Leadership Scholarship Award in the amount of $1,000 from the Community Engagement Center at the United Way of Defiance County.
Annually, one eligible high school senior is awarded this scholarship that can be used toward any secondary education including skilled labor and job training.
This year, however, UWDC decided to award two eligible high school seniors a $1,000 scholarship. UWDC believes that with the hardships of COVID-19, students have had the opportunity to impact our community in unconventional ways.
“From balancing a part time job, maintaining excellent grades in school, participating in sports, doing church work, and managing life through a global pandemic, I have learned what is important to me — connecting with and helping others,” explained Retcher. “I have learned so much about myself including managing my time, working hard, how to maintain relationships, and how to give of myself to others.”
Retcher plans to pursue a degree in mathematics/actuarial science at Trine University. As a student at Ayersville High School, Retcher was a varsity athlete in three sports, a member of numerous extra-curriculars, active in her youth group, worked part time and will graduate salutatorian.
“Kara is happy to step in to make things work. She has been a dependable and competent volunteer…she has a terrific heart,” said Pamela Reid, Kara’s former youth director. “She challenges herself to take the most advanced classes, participates in sports and in school leadership capacities, and works during the warm seasons at the local ice cream eatery.”
Vogelsong plans to major in civil engineering at The University of Toledo. During his time at Tinora High School, Kade has been the president of student council, played baseball, and is active in the youth group at St. John’s Catholic Church, among other activities.
“Serving in my church has provided me with a great number of opportunities to serve my community, but my school has provided me with an abundance of opportunities as well…tutoring, setting up events, and aiding in my community have given me a new sense of appreciation for the bond our community shares,” said Vogelsong. “The pandemic did, nonetheless, give me a new perspective on the world and its needs. I realize now more than ever that any kind of assistance to your family, community, or school was much more appreciated.”
Jeff Harris, math teacher at Tinora High School, referenced Kade as “one of, if not the most well-rounded students I have had the pleasure of teaching. Teachers always hope to leave a lasting impression on students, but Kade is one of those kids that has left a lasting impression on me.”
The Volunteer Leadership Scholarship Award from the Community Engagement Center at United Way of Defiance County was created in 2014 and is supported by the annual United Way of Defiance County Hot Air Balloon Festival and the event’s generous sponsors. Students from all Defiance County schools grades 9-12 are invited to participate in this volunteer recognition program.
Many students are already serving the community, and the Community Engagement Center (www.volunteerdefiancecounty.com) is a tool in which students can track their volunteer hours and be recognized for that service.
For additional information about the Community Engagement Center, submit an inquiry to Jessica Myers at jessica@unitedwaydefiance.org.
