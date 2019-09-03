• Defiance County
Reunion set:
The Retcher family reunion will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Marion Retcher home, 29563 Ohio 18. It will be a potluck meal and everyone is asked to bring their own table service.
• Defiance County
Reunion set:
The Retcher family reunion will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Marion Retcher home, 29563 Ohio 18. It will be a potluck meal and everyone is asked to bring their own table service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.