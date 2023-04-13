PAULDING — When Ann Miller hired construction business My Father’s Hands to do some work for her, the preschool teacher had no way of knowing how different she’d walk out from the experience.
Miller, who operates Ann’s Bright Beginnings Preschool of Defiance, was searching for a company to come build a ramp for her building. She was having a hard time, as the estimates given to her were pretty high.
That is when she came across My Father’s Hands, a business begun by Defiance local Jeffrey Beam. Miller revealed she found the business by coming across Beam’s podcast, “Resurrection Recovery,” that he co-hosts with his friend, Darrel Egnor. Beam and Egnor speak on a multitude of issues in their podcast episodes with sobriety being at the core.
Miller admitted she was a bit apprehensive to hire Beam’s team at first. The reason being a unique feature of his business — he only hires felons in recovery.
“I started working at a rehab facility and one of the big problems that those (in recovery) were having was finding meaningful work. You can work at McDonald’s, you can work at Pizza Hut, you can work at fast food places or the factories that will run you seven days a week, 12 hours a day, but other than that the options were limited. So we started My Father’s Hands,” Beam explained of the business origins.
He also described his personal experiences with struggling for work. As a recovering drug addict and person with a felony himself, Beam could not get hired into the places he wanted. He had all of the qualifications — certification as a counselor, two college degrees and experience as a recovery supporter — but the “felon” label prevented many doors from opening.
“If it’s this hard for me with certifications and not catching my first felony until my late 30s, what’s it like for these guys that are 20 years old and they grew up in an addictive household and the only thing they know how to do is street stuff?” he pondered.
Beam described how he has met many who have never filled out a job application before and people who have never gotten a driver’s license. There was one person in particular that he helped get a license for the first time at 35 years old. Beam said the individual could never get someone to drive with them because they were considered a liability.
“That’s one of the branches of what we’re trying to do with Resurrection Recovery. It’s not just getting people to put the drugs down — that’s part of it, that’s a big part of it — but where do they go after that? Because putting the drugs down is difficult, but the drugs and alcohol are just a symptom of a much deeper issue. It’s socioeconomic, it’s mental health, it’s LGBTQ — whatever it is ... everyone has a unique issue that is to them. For me, working with recovering felons, it was important for me that these guys could have meaningful activities and be around people who are doing recovery. It’s not just going to work together, we did life together.”
The basic structure of a My Father’s Hands work day was based upon Beam and Egnor’s own recovery journey. The two friends would get together, go to work, go to lunch, have dinner, hit the gym — they influenced each other greatly.
The friendship began when the two were trying to grow more in touch with their faith. In July of 2019, Egnor was arrested and then bonded out. He started attending Xperience Church in Defiance and became associated with a group called My Brother’s Keeper. He would attend the group meetings every Saturday until he was sentenced to a one-year prison term.
When he was released in March of 2021, he went right back to the meetings. This is where he met Jeffrey Beam for the first time and they would go on to form their podcast in September 2021. The podcast is on every major platform — Apple, Spotify, Google, Amazon, etc. — and they try to record twice a week.
“We didn’t care what it did, we just needed to talk about it,” Egnor said. “There is such a stigma with addiction around here. We can both tell you, back in our day, we have partied with every walk of life. I’m talking doctors, lawyers, cops, don’t matter — everyone has a problem. We were so tired of the stigma.”
The two men have observed that the problem in northwest Ohio is there is not a lot of help for people, especially the ones who are just released from prison. Egnor said he had his church family to fall back on, but not everyone has that and it causes them to return to old friends and old habits.
Recovery housing would be a great first step to help aid in one’s transitional process, but there is a severe lack of it, and some of the few around will not take in people with felonies, according to Beam and Egnor.
“Did you ever think that if maybe we planted the seed of ‘this is what normal living looks like’ in these people — and I say ‘these people’ because they’re my people and I can say that — if we planted the seed of just good living in them, like ‘look this is what normal living looks like, it’s fun, you get surrounded by a group of people who care about you and all that fun stuff’. But instead we get this ‘not in my backyard’ mentality,” Beam stated. “... It makes zero sense.”
Egnor chimed in that Resurrection Recovery’s main focus is to show people love because they’re just humans and in the end, they’re lost.
(This is the first in a series of three articles on the podcast “Resurrection Recovery,” and how it seeks to assist those with felony convictions and/or substance abuse addictions.)
