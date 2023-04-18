PAULDING — Darrel Egnor and Jeff Beam have been fighting the battles of a war long lost in this country.
The two have shared in sobriety and faith since 2021 and operate podcast Resurrection Recovery. Together, they have provided counsel, support and sometimes even jobs to those in recovery of drug addiction.
However, it’s a long and arduous path the two men travel, and although they repeatedly put good in the world, it seems as if it’s not enough to sustain the community they have tried to form.
Every year, the amount of deaths from drug overdose climbs higher and higher, breaking record after record. It is to the point that the annual death count is over 100,000 now, according to statistics shared by Beam and the National Institutes of Health.
“We’re losing the war on drugs,” Beam admitted at one point in the interview.
They have even lost a couple of their mentors to it. There was one loss in particular that really hit home. It was the loss of the one who guided them to My Brother’s Keeper, the one whom they considered their life coach.
Beam said he would not be here if it weren’t for him and the grief in his words as he spoke of Ryan Moll was palpable. When Moll relapsed and passed away last year, he threw himself into his counseling work and projects because that was how he could cope.
Despite the heartbreak, Egnor and Beam know they cannot give up.
“We don’t care what other people think about us, never have. But we want these guys to know that people actually do care about them,” Egnor emphasized. “When you’re at the bottom of the barrel and you’re in the depths of hell and you think you’re worthless and ‘why am I living’, ‘why am I here’, we just try to give examples and show that life really ain’t that bad. If you can wake up and do this every morning,” he took a huge inhale of breath, “I think that’s really not bad.”
“Just because this is where your story started, doesn’t mean that’s how it has to end. If we can meet you where you’re at and just love on you and just show you there is another way — it changes you,” Beam added.
The two friends stated that the drug laws need to be rewritten because what is currently going on — it’s not working. There needs to be more transitional living, more employment opportunities for recovering addicts with felonies and just overall more love for these fellow human beings.
My Father’s Hands is now under new ownership — Beam sold it to his friend and previous work partner, Robbie Yates. He is now working as a drug counselor and manning the podcast with Egnor.
Egnor will also be talking twice a month at the Paulding County Jail. Beam, once he passes some backyard clearance, will also be visiting the jail for a once-a-week meeting. They were invited by the probation officers to do so. At the end of the interview, Beam was asked what the meaning behind the name of My Father’s Hands was. He revealed he named it as such because he learned construction from his father and his life was saved by God.
“Everything I have came from my father’s hands and everything turned into my father’s hands,” he said.
As some parting last words, Egnor recited the phrase they say at the end of each of their podcast: “God loves you. We love you. And you’re worth it.”
As for Miller, who wanted everyone to know of My Father’s Hands and the work of Beam and Egnor, she too had some last closing words.
“I wanted to be a part of what these guys were doing because they stand for God, love and acceptance. And isn’t that what we all need more of in this world?”
(This is the third in a series of three articles on the podcast “Resurrection Recovery,” and how it seeks to assist those with felony convictions and/or substance abuse addictions.)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.