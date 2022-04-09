Lots of road resurfacing, chip/seal work and widening are on Defiance County’s road project list this year.
The following is a look at these tasks while the county also has several larger projects planned this year (see related story on page A1).
The county has contracted with Ward Construction, Leipsic, to widen a number of roads.
The cost is $806,484 for work on the following roads:
• Hicksville-Edgerton Road, between Elm Street and Industrial Drive (from 20 to 22 feet), between Industrial Drive and Buckskin Road (from 20 to 24 feet) and from Buckskin Road to Ohio 249 (from 20 to 22 feet).
• Power Dam Road, between Defiance-Paulding County Line and Campbell roads (from 19 to 22 feet).
• Bowman Road, between Campbell and Williams roads (from 18 to 20 feet).
• Huber Road, between Cicero and Rosedale roads (from 14 to 18 feet).
• Lake Road, between Jericho Road and the railroad crossing (from 16 to 18 feet).
• State Line Road, between Indiana Road 68 and Hicksville-Spencerville Road (from 16 to 18 feet).
• Casebeer Miller Road, between 09045 Casebeer Miller Road and Buckskin Road (from 18 to 20 feet).
• Beerbower Road, between U.S. 127 and The Bend Road (from 18 to 20 feet).
• Spencerville Road, between Arthur and Chicago streets in Hicksville.
More than $3.4 million of work is under contract — primarily with Gerken Paving, Inc., Napoleon — for pavement resurfacing throughout Defiance County.
The list below, minus patching work, shows paving by township:
Adams
• Brandt Road, between Moser and Adams Ridge roads.
• Mekus Road, between Ohio 66 and Moser Road.
• Moser Road, between Allen and Defiance-Henry County Line roads.
Defiance
• Link Road, for 1,124 feet.
• Bowman Road, between Campbell and Williams roads.
Delaware
• Lockwood Road, between Behnfeldt Road and U.S. 127, and between Mulligans Bluff and Flickinger roads.
Hicksville
• Jericho Road, between Casebeer Miller Road and Ohio 49.
Mark
• Fountain Street Road, between Rosedale and Breininger roads, and between Wonderly and Farmer-Mark roads.
• Breininger Road, between Fountain Street and Ohio 18.
Noble
• Flory Road, between Christy Road and Ohio 66.
• Misty Shores Drive, between Evergreen and Sandlewood drives.
Tiffin
• Christy Road, between Gares and Hockman roads.
• Banner School Road, between Ohio 66 and Domersville Road.
Paving work also is planned on Water Street in Ney Village and at the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office on Biede Avenue in Defiance.
In addition to the above plans, the county is planning to chip/seal various county and township roads wherein a layer of crushed stone is placed atop liquid asphalt to extend pavement life.
Roads slated for chip/seal treatment, by township, include:
Adams
• Carpenter Road, between Banner School and Kammeyer roads.
• Egler Road, from the cul-de-sac to Gerken Road.
• Moser Road, between Flory and Banner School roads.
Defiance
• Kibble Road, between Canal and Winn roads.
• Winn Road, between Kibble Road and the dead end.
Delaware
• Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, between Emerald and Burns roads.
• Huber Road, between Behnfeldt Road and U.S. 127.
• Rosebrock Road, between Lockwood and Buckskin roads.
Farmer
• Beerbower Road, between Openlander and Williams Center-Cecil roads, and between Wonderly Road and Ohio 2.
• Huber Road, between Rosedale and Breininger roads.
• Williams Center-Cecil Road, between Blosser and Huber roads.
• Wonderly Road, between Ohio 249 and Seevers Road.
• Dalrymple Road, from the dead end to Ohio 2.
• Ensign Road, between Rosedale Road and Ohio 2.
Highland
• Defiance-Henry County Line Road, between New Bavaria and Steinmaier roads.
• Kinner Road, between Blanchard and Defiance-Ayersville Pleasant Bend roads.
• Hoffman Road, between Kinner and Defiance-Henry County Line roads.
Mark
• Behnfeldt Road, between Fountain Street Road and Ohio 18.
• Karl Street, between Farmer-Mark Road and Norden Street.
• Fritz Street, between Farmer-Mark Road and Norden Street.
• Norden Street, between Karl Street and Farmer-Mark Road.
• Mark Street, between Elm Avenue and Farmer-Mark Road.
• Anderson Street, between Elm Avenue and Farmer-Mark Road.
• Kyle Street, between Elm Avenue and Farmer-Mark Road.
• Elm Avenue, between Mark and Kyle streets.
• Marion Street, between Farmer-Mark Road and the end.
• Marion Street, between Farmer-Mark Road and First Street.
• First Street, between Mark and Harmoning streets.
• Harmoning Street, between Farmer-Mark Road and the west end.
Milford
• Casebeer Miller Road, between Huber Road and the end of pavement.
• Hicksville-Edgerton Road, between Ohio 249 and Beerbower Road.
• Lake Road, between Huber and Arrowsmith roads.
• Rosedale Road, between Arrowsmith Road and Ohio 249.
Noble
• Kencig Road, between the dead end and Stever Road.
• Deerfield Lane, between Stever Road and the dead end.
• Dowe Road, between Switzer Road and Ohio 18.
Richland
• Egler Road, between Overly and Flory roads.
Washington
• Bostater Road, between Flickinger and Mulligans Bluff roads.
• Beerbower Road, between The Bend and Mulligans Bluff roads, and between Flickinger and Glenburg roads.
• Bradshaw Road, between Coy and The Bend Road.
• Flickinger Road, between Ohio 15 and Bostater Road.
In addition to the above work, Hicksville’s Oak Street, between Maple Street and Handle Lane, will receive a chip/seal surface as will seven bridge decks throughout Defiance County.
And the county also will expend funds on road crack sealing and to provide new pavement markings where needed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.