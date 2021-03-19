An initial "restaurant week" went well enough for the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) to plan on another such event in the future.
DDVB held Defiance County Restaurants Week from March 5-13, and was an effort to encourage customers to visit the county's restaurants.
Customers could receive a signature at participating restaurants to qualify for a drawing held earlier this week. In return, restaurants were encouraged to offer a special or discounts during the period.
"It went very, very well for a first year or endeavor that we came up with quickly," DDVB Executive Director Kirstie Mack told The Crescent-News Thursday afternoon. "The community responded very, very well."
Participants had until Wednesday to turn in a passport card with signatures from the businesses they patronized. In all, 39 passport cards were returned, according to Mack, representing 27 participating restaurants.
Some $900 in gift cards and certificates from those restaurants — $300 to three different people — was given away in a drawing held Thursday. Each winner received 12, $25 gift certificates.
"That was just another way to get people back in the restaurants after the event," explained Mack.
The gift cards and certificates were made possible by support from the DDVB, the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation, Grant Insurance Agency, Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Sherwood State Bank and Butler Realty.
Mack said "absolutely" DDVB would be holding the event again.
"We have a few little bumps in the road we think we are going to adjust," she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.