Some 37 individuals participated in the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau's (DDVB) second annual restaurant week earlier this month.
The event actually took place over a 10-day period (March 4-13) and was aimed at promoting support for locally owned restaurants. Some 33 restaurants from Defiance to Hicksville participated.
"It's a great event," said DDVB Director Kirstie Mack. "It's a way for our organization to promote the locally owned restaurants that we have in and around Defiance County. That is one reason people will travel, and a lot of people plan their trips based on where thy are going to eat, so if we have great places to eat maybe they'll make a stop here."
Prizes were awarded to patrons who turned in receipts received at the participating restaurants during the 10-day period. Two of these were given out followed a drawing.
Winning a package worth $250 was Andrea Goliver in the drawing for those who submitted five receipts while Megan Cierra won the $500 prize package for those who provided six or more receipts.
However, the biggest prize went to Jenna Karr who visited all 33 participating restaurants during the period. Karr was past-president of the DDVB's board of directors, according to Mack.
"She was actually on the board last year, so she was super excited," Mack explained. "She does this as her community outreach project to help promote these locally owned restaurants on her social media. She's done a really job over the last couple years helping with that."
The establishment that received the most visits from participants in the week was Healthy U of Defiance, according to Mack. The business is located in downtown Defiance.
All 33 businesses had a visit from at least one participant in the program, she stated.
Mack said the DDVB plans to hold a third annual restaurant week next year.
The list of participating establishments this year were:
