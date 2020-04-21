• Paulding County

Clinic open:

Paulding County Hospital has opened its respiratory clinic to the public. The clinic is staffed Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Individuals can call the clinic at 419-399-1163 to schedule an appointment. The clinic will evaluate and treat individuals with any respiratory illnesses that may be related to COVID-19. PCH Respiratory Clinic has the capability to test for respiratory illnesses and is also equipped with a portable x-ray machine if imaging is required.

