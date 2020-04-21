• Paulding County
Clinic open:
Paulding County Hospital has opened its respiratory clinic to the public. The clinic is staffed Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Individuals can call the clinic at 419-399-1163 to schedule an appointment. The clinic will evaluate and treat individuals with any respiratory illnesses that may be related to COVID-19. PCH Respiratory Clinic has the capability to test for respiratory illnesses and is also equipped with a portable x-ray machine if imaging is required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.