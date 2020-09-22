PAULDING — Paulding Village Council took action on numerous resolutions during its Monday meeting.
Council approved a second reading on ordinances establishing regulations for the placement of signs in the village; amending the existing zoning code and repealing ordinances 1328-05 and 1528-16, and declaring an emergency; amending the speed limit on Airport Road; and prohibiting the deposition of animal waste and requiring removal of waste.
A third reading was then approved for resolutions accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission and authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them to the county auditor.
Council heard a report from the finance director. Approved was a request to pay $73,034.45 to VTF.
In other business, council:
• heard from downtown business owner Susan Hasch about the lack of parking spaces for her customers due to nearby apartment tenants occupying those spaces.
• approved a change in signage from Copeland Street to Coupland Street.
• okayed the removal of parking spaces near Williams and Perry streets to enhance the turning range for semi drivers.
• heard of a need for a Section 125 plan to be established for health insurance.
• learned that UAN payroll conversion has been started. The plan is to have it completed by the end of this week. Oct. 4 is expected to be the first UAN payroll with direct deposit.
• approved the minutes of the ordinance committee.
• heard about lighting and cigarette concerns at the village park.
