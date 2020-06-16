PAULDING — Paulding Village Council met Monday evening to take action on resolutions concerning farm animals and junk motor vehicles.
Discussed was a resolution authorizing the zoning inspector to set application rates and establish requirements consistent with the requirements of ordinance 1569-19. This involves regulating the keeping of farm animals within the village. An emergency was declared to suspend the rules, the resolution was approved.
Council approved an ordinance prohibiting the deposit, storage, maintenance or collection of junk or junk motor vehicles on any premises, village streets or alleys. Anyone violating the ordinance is asked to remove the junk or junk cars in three days. Violating the ordinance could result in a fine of $125-$250, depending on the number of violations.
Council was presented the May EMS report, learning there were 53 calls, 40 of which went to the Paulding County Hospital. Currently there are 15 EMTs, three advanced EMTs and three drivers. One is on leave of absence, while another is on medical leave. Seven are currently taking training classes.
A report on the building grounds/cemetery committee was presented. The committee would like to spend $4,000 to reset 12-15 headstones and $1,350 to remove seven dead trees. Additional items of concern include drainage of low spots, as well as repairs to the mausoleum.
Council learned that CDBG money is available next spring for the village skate park. Approved was $50,000, which the village is required to match. In addition, the playground and skate park are now opened.
In other business, council:{
• heard that a new utility office window has been installed. The lobby will now close at 4:30 p.m.
• okayed moving council member’s paychecks to be distributed at the end of the month.
• approved paying VTF in the amount of $662,418.55.
• approved an appointment to the records commission.
• learned of a class 1 permit modification.
• was informed that new filters were installed at the water plant.
• learned that work has begun on Clinger Road.
• was told that the street department is down one employee, who recently resigned.
• learned that the street committee will have a meeting on Wednesday morning.
• was informed that LaFountain Park is the site for NOCAC offering sack lunches to children from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.{/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.