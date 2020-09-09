NAPOLEON — Three resolutions were approved Tuesday evening by Napoleon City Council during a brief meeting.
Third and final readings were held on three resolutions for approval including the addition of a $50 surcharge to the city for Ohio Employee Health Insurance premiums; accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission and authorizing the necessary tax levies, certifying them to the county auditor; and authorizing the city manager to execute all documents necessary to apply for and accept Ohio Public Works Commission State Capital Improvement Program and Local Transportation Improvement Program funds for projects deemed necessary by the city engineer for 2021. All were passed declaring an emergency.
A second reading was held on a resolution to amend the city's yearly reoccurring cost legislation and declaring an emergency.
In other business, council:
• heard reports from the finance and budget committee, which met Aug. 24.
• learned the safety/human resources and the technology/communications committees didn't meet due to lack of agenda items.
• learned that the civil service commission approved creating a position of firefighter/paramedic and that a committee approved using a National Testing Network for the firefighter/paramedic written exam.
• learned the board of zoning appeals met earlier to consider a request for building setback variance at lot 86 on Williamsburg Avenue, filed by Kyle VonDeylen.
• was informed that the planning commission will meet at 5 p.m. Sept. 15.
• approved a change order for the Napoleon Aquatic Center in the amount of $34,958 to the Astro Pool Co. This will allow the excavation on the new pool to begin as early as next week.
• discussed the 2021 budget timeline. Upcoming readings are scheduled, with the passage expected in December.
• recommended setting the trick-or-treat night for Oct. 29.
• approved refunding water and sewer utility bonds, with the law director to draft legislation.
• appointed two city representatives to the 2021 Community Improvement Corp. board of directors, with the law director to draft legislation.
• accepted a donation of $150 in food from Gleaner Life Insurance Society to the fire department.
• discussed the unsightliness of clothing donation boxes in the city.
