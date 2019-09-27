The Defiance Police Department reported on Thursday that it had received several calls from area residents saying that scammers are calling and telling them that their Social Security number has been suspended because of suspicious activity, or that it’s been involved in a crime.

Sometimes, the scammer wants them to confirm their Social Security number to reactivate it. Others have said that the caller will claim that the bank account is about to be seized — and they instruct them on what to do to keep it safe. Often times, that involves putting your money on gift cards and giving him the codes.

Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer reminds people not to give out their Social Security number.

“If they feel there is something amiss with their Social Security and/or number,” said Shafer, “they should go to our local Social Security office in person and check.

