Jerett Godeke holds a copy of his book, “The Reservoir War: A History of Ohio’s Forgotten Riot in America’s Gilded Age, 1874-1888,” which he will discuss during an event in Paulding on Sept. 26.

 Photo courtesy of Melinda Krick

PAULDING — John Paulding Historical Society will host a general meeting and special program at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 26, at the museum, 600 Fairground Drive here.


  

