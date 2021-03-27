While Defiance officials are exploring the possibility of a new wetlands near the eastern corporation limits, it wouldn’t be the first of its kind here.
During the past year or so, the formation of a wetlands has been quietly underway near the city’s Canal Road reservoir for purposes of water quality monitoring. It sits just west of the reservoir property on Winn Road — a remote stretch of short pavement that serves two homes — and is nearing completion, according to the city’s stormwater coordinator, Jen English.
The Auglaize River tributary (Colwell Creek or Colwell Ditch), which carries the water to be analyzed, crosses beneath the west end of the city’s wooded reservoir trail, just north of the facility.
English calls the wetlands work there “more of a research project” under the auspices of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
As such, the city had no expense in this endeavor as the Corps has contracted with LimnoTech, a company in Ann Arbor, Mich. to conduct upcoming research at the site, which previously was farmed. (Separate contractors are involved in building the site, including a construction company with heavy, earth-moving equipment.)
Although the city has no cost in the project, it will lose income from the 17 acres that had been rented out for agricultural production.
The matter did not go to city council for approval as the city’s board of control (administrator, finance director, law director and mayor) reached a “right of entry” agreement with the Corps that would not “trigger formal approval by council,” noted Law Director Sean O’Donnell.
While the project involves no city funds — the Army Corps is paying for work on the site through Great Lakes Restoration Initiative funding, according to English — the affected land has been transformed. A contractor employed by the Corps has constructed a pump, four shallow retention areas and a larger pond with a discharge into Colwell Creek.
The water will enter the shallow areas, then slowly flow toward the larger pond to the east, according to English. Telemtry equipment will be used to measure nutrients in the water, before the pond empties into the creek.
This data will be monitored remotely by LimnoTech in an effort to learn more about how the nutrients in the Colwell Creek watershed — which extends west and drains farm ground — interact with the surrounding soil. Part of Cowell Creek is on the county’s ditch maintenance program, according to English, so it may serve as a good indicator of what is entering the watershed.
Farm runoff — generally from fertilizers that consist of phosphorus and other elements — plays a role in increasing the phosphorus load in Lake Erie, according to those who study this issue. They believe phosphorus plays a significant role in Lake Erie algal blooms.
English explained that the Army Corps of Engineers initially considered about 400 sites for its research project. It then narrowed the list down to two — Defiance and one near Grand Lake St. Marys in Mercer County.
Soil type played a role in Defiance’s selection, according to English. She said the Corps is researching whether there are “particular types of soils” that are better than others in “filtering phosphorus. That’s the biggest issue with Lake Erie.”
The Corps is planning a five-year research project at the site, English explained.
She said the city has no plans to encourage public use of the land as a natural area.
“It’s not intended to be a recreational facility,” English stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.