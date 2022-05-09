Funding for a number of projects in Defiance and Paulding counties is being sought in the state's proposed capital budget is making its way through the Ohio General Assembly.
Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance spoke about that subject and others — including his unsuccessful campaign for Congress (see related story) — during Defiance Rotary's weekly luncheon meeting Monday afternoon at VFW Post 3360 on downtown Clinton Street.
Riedel noted that requests for the state's proposed $2.5 billion capital budget — approved every two years in the year following passage of the state's much larger operating budget — are decided by legislators in their districts. Some $2 million in requests have come in within political subdivisions of the 82nd District which presently includes Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties, and the northwest corner of Auglaize County.
"This is really one of the funnest things that we can do, most enjoyable because it's really great to bring money back into the communities," said Riedel. "... I'm almost 100% certain we're going to get everything that's on this list, so that's great."
He said a final determination about which projects will be funded with state capital dollars will be made within the coming weeks.
In all, 19 projects have been submitted for consideration within the 82nd District, including a number in Defiance and Paulding counties.
"Over the course of the fall and near Christmas ... we get requests from different entities in the district, and I sit down and I prioritize those requests based on conversations I have with people," explained Riedel, who added that he discussed the list about one month ago with Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon.
The largest local request is for $250,000 to help renovate the welcome center at Girl Scouts Camp Libbey on Ohio 281 east of Defiance followed by $150,000 for playground and shelterhouse upgrades at Defiance's Kingsbury Park and basketball court resurfacing there.
Other local requests:
• $125,000 for a splash pad in Antwerp.
• $53,325 for the Lela McGuire Jeffrey Park playground in Paulding.
• $50,000 for Penney Nature Center in Defiance County. This would include parking lot improvements, drainage, marking signs and walking bridges.
• $45,718 for Paulding County Fairgrounds lighting upgrade.
• $34,975 for an emergency public address system at Paulding County Fairgrounds.
• $17,469 for John Paulding Historical Society Museum in Paulding for parking lot reconditioning/paving.
• $17,045 for Payne Community Park storm drainage installation project.
• $5,250 for a boat launch at Five Span in Paulding County.
• $2,500 for a floating pier at Five Span in Paulding County.
• $1,250 for a bench swing overlooking the Maumee River at New Rochester Park on Paulding County Road 424.
Outside the immediate area, Riedel noted, are requests for help to renovate the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert (Van Wert County) — which is the biggest proposed request at $300,000 — as well as two theater upgrades in St. Marys (Auglaize County) and Convoy (Van Wert County).
Statewide, said Riedel, the sate capital budget will include about $150-$180 million for "community well-being projects."
Riedel also touched on the state's pending redistricting effort.
He said the Republican leadership in the General Assembly likely will await a federal court decision on May 28 rather than make another attempt at drawing up new districts. Previous attempts were rejected by the Ohio Supreme Court.
"... and at this point I think the Republican leadership is just going to sit out and allow the clock to run out on that, and then the federal court will make the final decision on that on May 28," said Riedel, noting that the third of four proposed maps may be accepted.
Under that plan, the 82nd District would be modified to include Paulding, Putnam and Van Wert counties as well as the southern part of Defiance County with the exception of Adams, Farmer, Milford, Tiffin and Washington townships which would be in the 81 District.
Riedel mentioned the possibility that the postponed Statehouse primaries would be moved to Aug. 2. This would include the 82nd House Republican primary between Ted Penner of Defiance County and Roy Klopfenstein of Paulding County.
