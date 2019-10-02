Suffrage materials

Was grandma a suffragist? Next summer marks 100 years since the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which granted women the vote. The Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum is planning an exhibit to mark this important event, but staff members need the public’s help. In order to tell the story of the fight for the vote in the Defiance area, the Tuttle is asking the public to share family stories, photographs, and other items. Contact Tuttle staff on Facebook, by email at thetuttleexh@cityofdefiance.com, or call 419-782-0746.

