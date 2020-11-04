Republicans again swept through all five elections for the Defiance six-county area's Ohio Statehouse and U.S. Congress seats on Tuesday.
U.S. 5th District
Republican incumbent Bob Latta easily defeated Democrat Nick Rubando with 68% support to win another two-year stint in the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, D.C. The final count: Latta, 251,713; Rubando, 118,245.
Latta won all 14 counties in the district.
The closest county was Lucas where Latta had 55.2% of the vote compared to Rubando's 44.8%. Eleven of the other counties gave Latta better than 70% support, with a high of 87.3% in Putnam County.
Rubando had defeated two other Democrats for his party's nomination in April; Latta was unopposed.
The 5th District represents Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, Williams, Wood and Wyandot counties, as well as parts of Lucas, Mercer and Ottawa counties.
Ohio House of Representatives
The closest of the three local races for a two-year term in Columbus was in the 47th District, which represents most of Fulton County — including Archbold and Wauseon — and the western half of Lucas County.
The Republican incumbent there, Derek Merrin of Maumee, won 58.6% support in defeating Democrat Nancy Larson of Sylvania.
The total was 39,549 for Merrin and 27,940 for Larson.
Merrin wins a third, two-year term.
The other two local Ohio House races had only token opposition from write-ins, with the two Republican incumbents — Craig Riedel of Defiance in the 82nd District and Jim Hoops of Napoleon in the 81st district winning easily.
Riedel won a third, two-year term, defeating write-in Elecia Wobler of Haviland. Results throughout the 82nd House District — which includes Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties, as well as the northwest corner of Auglaize — showed Riedel with 96.2% support.
Hoops' margin was even larger in defeating write-in Janet Breneman of West Unity for a second full term. He won 97.3% of the vote.
The difference was considerably greater than the three-to-one advantage Hoops enjoyed over Breneman in 2018 when she was on the ballot as a declared Democratic candidate.
The 81st District includes Henry, Putnam and Williams counties, as well as the southeast corner of Fulton County.
Ohio Senate
Appointed Republican incumbent Theresa Gavarone cruised to an easy win over Democrat Joel O'Dorisio to represent Ohio's 2nd Senate District in Columbus. She received 62.2% support.
Gavarone took over for long-time 2nd District Sen. Randy Gardner, who stepped down last year to take a position in Gov. Mike DeWine's administration, and will continue with a four-year term in January.
The district represents Erie, Ottawa and Wood counties, as well as the western half of Lucas County and all but the southeast corner of Fulton County.
Ohio's 1st Senate District — whose seat is held by Republican Rob McColley of Napoleon and representing all other area counties — was not on the ballot this year.
Other state offices
Myron Duhart, a Sylvania Democrat, defeated Charles Sulek, a Toledo Republican, for a judicial seat on the Ohio's Sixth District Court of Appeals in Toledo, which covers eight northwest Ohio counties, including Fulton and Williams.
Duhart, with 52.5% support, received 168,974 votes, while Sulek had 152,789.
Duhart won a six-year term in the race to replace Judge Arlene Singer, who is retiring.
Meanwhile, incumbent Judge Thomas Osowik, a Democrat, was unopposed in the other Sixth District seat up for election this year, while Mark Miller of Findlay had no opposition for Ohio's Third District Court of Appeals, which covers 17 counties, including Defiance, Henry, Paulding and Putnam.
Miller will replace Vernon Preston, who is retiring.
Diana Fessler was unopposed for the state board of education seat representing Ohio's 1st Senate District.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.