Defiance County's Republican Party plans to open soon a campaign headquarters in downtown Defiance.
The location — a rented building at 515 Clinton St. — already reveals what is coming as a number of political signs are evident in the windows. However, the chairman of the county's Republican Party, David Kern, told The Crescent-News Thursday that a formal opening will be coming as early as next week.
"It has been somewhere downtown," he said of Republican Party headquarters in recent years. "The last headquarters was downtown closer to the courthouse. We try to stay downtown and be more visible and partake of some of the activities in the fall."
Kern said the office has been open already on an "as-needed basis," but regular hours are on their way.
"Hour-wise we haven't set the hours," he said. "I haven't staffed it yet. Next week we should have the times all set," he explained.
Although those were not set in stone Thursday, Kern envisions approximate hours in the 4-8 p.m. range on weekdays, noon-4 p.m. on Saturdays and 12-2 p.m. or 1-3 p.m. on Sundays.
Volunteers are still being sought to man the office during the operation times ultimately selected. Those interested in helping can contact Kern at 419-576-0528.
"We're definitely looking for volunteers," he said.
Candidates signs and campaign literature will be available at the office.
"... so you can come by here and pick up everything you need," said Kern who added that "we're trying to do our best to try to get some out our candidates here (for) a meet and greet."
The office plans to be functional through the Nov. 8 election.
